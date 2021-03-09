Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,966,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total value of $2,917,100.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

EL traded down $14.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.79. 58,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

