Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

