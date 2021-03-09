Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 2,792 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.98. 11,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average is $258.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

