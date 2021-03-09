Slow Capital Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.31. 29,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

