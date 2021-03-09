Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $255.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

