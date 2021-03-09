Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Purchases $24,998.16 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.