Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Purchases $24,998.16 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
