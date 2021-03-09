Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Sodexo stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

