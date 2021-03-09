Somerset Capital Management LLP Purchases New Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 604,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,000. HeadHunter Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

HHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

