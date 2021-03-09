Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $100.25 on Monday. Sony has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

