SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,968 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $75,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.31. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,049. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

