SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up about 4.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,232,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.41. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit