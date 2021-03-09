SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up about 4.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,232,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.41. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.