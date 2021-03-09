Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

