SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

