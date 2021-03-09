STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Head-To-Head Survey

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Assets Trust and STAG Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $366.74 million 5.98 $60.19 million $2.20 16.49 STAG Industrial $405.95 million 12.78 $49.28 million $1.84 17.80

American Assets Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STAG Industrial. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Assets Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Assets Trust and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.24%. STAG Industrial has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34% STAG Industrial 26.59% 5.32% 2.94%

Summary

STAG Industrial beats American Assets Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

