STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $400,536.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $56.74 million and $400,536.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

