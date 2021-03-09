Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.41

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.28 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.74 or 0.00518107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00069385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058820 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00075839 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00286431 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,451 coins and its circulating supply is 22,571,569,349 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.