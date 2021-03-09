stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.00524717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00069717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00077222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00535044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00076739 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

