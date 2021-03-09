Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.89

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 13500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steven Madden by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.