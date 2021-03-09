Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $214.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.