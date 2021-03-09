Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 343.8% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 101.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $51.04 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

