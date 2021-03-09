Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,139 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 272,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

VTI stock opened at $200.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

