Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,551 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $55,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

