Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to $1.40

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.15.

ESVIF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 42,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

