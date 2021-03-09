Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,233 call options.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 56,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.26.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

