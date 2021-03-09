Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,597 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average volume of 242 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.