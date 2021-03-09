Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fifth Third Bancorp Put Options (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,597 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average volume of 242 put options.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
