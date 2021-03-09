Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nutrien Put Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,214 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 563% compared to the typical volume of 636 put options.

Nutrien stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 326.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after purchasing an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

