Subsea 7 S.A. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Subsea 7 in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.
SUBCY opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
