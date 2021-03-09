Subsea 7 S.A. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Subsea 7 in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUBCY. UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SUBCY opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.