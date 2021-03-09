SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 147,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,254 shares of company stock worth $8,748,308. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.