SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 3,826,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,641,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Specifically, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

