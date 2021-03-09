Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an underpeform rating and issued a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$0.60.

SGY stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$241.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

