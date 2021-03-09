SVB Leerink Comments on Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.62 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

