Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.96 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Swingby has a market cap of $84.96 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00497575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00066539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00467397 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,600,515 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

