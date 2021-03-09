Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

FRA:SY1 opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €101.03 and its 200 day moving average is €108.42. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

