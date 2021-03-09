Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

