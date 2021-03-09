Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 1,036,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

