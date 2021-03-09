Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.41 on Monday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.