Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 28th total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.41 on Monday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
