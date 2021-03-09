Tachyon Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $252,595.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $12.52 million and $252,595.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

