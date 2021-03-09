Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Reaches $10.58 on Top Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance token can now be purchased for about $10.58 or 0.00019441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $48,362.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tadpole Finance Token Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

