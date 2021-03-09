Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

In related news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000 over the last ninety days.

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

