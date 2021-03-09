Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

