Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $132,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

