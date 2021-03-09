TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $156.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

