Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $83,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $33,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,916.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $2,019,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,388.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,182,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $79.55. 2,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,972. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

