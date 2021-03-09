Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 202,380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $59,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

