Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 221,513 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $112,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. 338,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,352,711. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

