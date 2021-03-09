Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $87,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

NYSE HD traded up $3.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

