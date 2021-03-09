TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered TechnipFMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit