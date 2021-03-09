TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered TechnipFMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

