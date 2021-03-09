Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 171,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

TGP stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

