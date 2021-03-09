Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $224,462.95 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $224,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Andrew Turitz sold 2,666 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $493,983.14.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $16.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,371,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,444. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.