Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Telecom Argentina’s earnings. Telecom Argentina posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telecom Argentina.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

TEO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 447,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

